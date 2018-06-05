Hearing set for man accused of killing three in alleged racing crash

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a Whittier man accused of killing three people, including two Valencia residents, in a 2016 crash.

Dealio Lockhart, 35, appeared Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court. He’s charged with murder in a crash that killed Brian Lewandowski, 18, Michelle Littlefield, 19, both of the Santa Clarita Valley.

Both Lewandowski and Littlefield had also been enrolled as students at College of the Canyons.

Lockhart is expected to appear back in court for his prelim on June 29, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told The Signal Tuesday.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors will present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond; the judge can then decide if the case should go to trial.

Lockhart is suspected of racing his Dodge Challenger with another driver on Interstate 5 on Feb. 27, 2016, in Commerce, causing a chain-reaction collision that killed the two Valencia residents and Scott Treadway, 52, a UPS truck driver from Mira Loma.

Littlefield and Lewandowski were passengers in a Nissan with two other young people who were critically injured.

All four occupants of the Nissan were employees of Six Flags Magic Mountain returning from a trip to Disneyland.

If convicted, Lockhart faces up to life in state prison.

