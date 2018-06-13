Hill to speak at City Hall rally
Democratic Congressional Candidate Katie Hill (25th district) addresses the audience at a town hall she held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Valencia. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
By Crystal Duan
1 min ago

In her first public appearance since becoming the challenger to Congressman Steve Knight, R-Santa Clarita, for the 25th Congressional District race, Katie Hill will speak at a rally held outside of City Hall on Thursday.

The rally is scheduled to take place from noon to 12:30 p.m.

The rally is tied to an initiative by national Democratic coalition Millions of Jobs, which comprises of labor unions, advocacy groups, activists and officials, according to a public Facebook event.

Hill and Santa Clarita City Council candidate Logan Smith are slated to speak for a half-hour about their campaigns.

