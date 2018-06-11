Kindness rocks Sulphur Springs
Sulphur Spring Elementary School students in staff work together to create a Kindness Rock Garden Monday Morning in hopes of persuing a more loving future. Eddy Martinez/The SIgnal.
By Brennon Dixson
1 min ago

Following in the footsteps of their peers who have donated murals, mustang-shaped bushes and other gifts, the outgoing sixth-graders of Sulphur Springs Community School unveiled the latest campus addition Monday.

Each year, the graduating mustangs of Sulphur Springs donated a gift to the school that will represent their class for years to come, officials said. “This year, students felt a need for kindness in the world.”

Bullying and threats are only a few of the problems students face during a school day, according to a video created by students, but the sixth-graders wanted to remind everybody that kindness is, too.

With smiling faces, bright colors and their own distinct features, rocks were painted by the group with uplifting phrases “for the kids who will come to our school in the future,” students said in the video. If they’re ever having a bad day, then they will always be able to pick up a rock and read a kind message that will hopefully inspire them.

The entire project was completely student created, officials said, “and it will grow each year.”

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson is the Signal's newest education reporter. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.

Sulphur Spring Elementary School students in staff work together to create a Kindness Rock Garden Monday Morning in hopes of persuing a more loving future. Eddy Martinez/The SIgnal.

Kindness rocks Sulphur Springs

1 min ago
Add Comment
Brennon Dixson

Following in the footsteps of their peers who have donated murals, mustang-shaped bushes and other gifts, the outgoing sixth-graders of Sulphur Springs Community School unveiled the latest campus addition Monday.

Each year, the graduating mustangs of Sulphur Springs donated a gift to the school that will represent their class for years to come, officials said. “This year, students felt a need for kindness in the world.”

Bullying and threats are only a few of the problems students face during a school day, according to a video created by students, but the sixth-graders wanted to remind everybody that kindness is, too.

With smiling faces, bright colors and their own distinct features, rocks were painted by the group with uplifting phrases “for the kids who will come to our school in the future,” students said in the video. If they’re ever having a bad day, then they will always be able to pick up a rock and read a kind message that will hopefully inspire them.

The entire project was completely student created, officials said, “and it will grow each year.”

About the author

View All Posts
Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson is the Signal's newest education reporter. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.