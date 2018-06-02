LASD presents new app for broader community engagement

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

As a means to better connect with the community, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released its new mobile app on Saturday, according to a news release.

Referred to as the LA County Sheriff’s Department app, this free app provides alerts, news, events and crime information, along with two-way communication through social media. Other searchable details available include inmate information, news releases, tip submissions, job opportunities and filing reports.

LA County Sheriff Jim McDonnell said the app will empower people who work, live or visit the community to have access to their authorities.

“One of my priorities is to do all we can to live up to our motto of providing a tradition of service,” he said. “We now have technology that will help us provide information and help our community find answers and work with us to fight crime.”

The new app is available on the Apple Store and Google Play Store, or downloadable through www.LASDapp.com. For more information, go to this website.

