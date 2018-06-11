Local artist hosts free painting demo at Barnes and Noble

By Skylar Barti

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A local acrylic painting artist, whose art is on display at city hall, will be holding a demo at Barnes and Noble later this summer.

Nancy Eckels will showcase her art and artistic techniques to the public during the Aug 20 meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. The event will be free for anyone to attend at the Barnes and Noble located at 23630 Valencia blvd, according to a news release from SCAA.

“A creative block is over come only by working on your art, not sitting on a couch waiting for inspiration,” Eckels said. “My paintings are a combination of sculpture and painting. I begin with a texture medium, which I sculpt by shaping, carving and manipulating on the canvas. When I apply the texture, I keep in mind a loose composition and try to imagine what it might become. I want to make something new. I’ve often thought that abstract art is the purest form of what people consider a one-of-a-kind art.”

Eckels has two separate pieces of art on display at the Santa Clarita City Hall. She has also received various awards from SCAA including first place Gold awards in 2000 and 2001, best of show 2000 and 2001 and second place in the Masters Category 2006 and 2007, according to her artist website.

For more information visit www.santaclaritaartists.com.