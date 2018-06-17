Local Trojans to meet at the SCV SCend Off next month

By Signal Staff

3 mins ago

The upcoming USC Santa Clarita Valley SCend Off will bring all Trojans in the Santa Clarita Valley, old and new, together on Jul 14, according to a news release.

New students enrolled at USC and their families will meet current and former students as a way to start building connections for school but within the local community.

Two scholarships will be presented to local, current students by the USC SCV Alumni Club. These students were selected by the scholarship committee.

The event will be free to attend and will be located at 25569 Via Velador in Valencia, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

For access to the free tickets, go to the event page on Eventbrite.

The above information was obtained by The Signal via a news release provided by the USC SCV Alumni Association Board.