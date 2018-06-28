Long Beach man charged with sexually assaulting girl at wedding reception

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Long Beach man has been charged with sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl at a wedding reception in Valencia, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Jeff Boulter, 39, faces one felony count each of kidnapping to commit oral copulation, kidnapping for child molesting, kidnapping a victim under age 14, lewd act upon a child, forcible lewd act upon a child and attempted forcible oral copulation of a victim under 14 years old, Deputy District Attorney Ani Bailey of the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a prepared statement released Thursday.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Boulter on May 20.

Boulter pleaded not guilty Thursday to the charges and is scheduled to return on July 31 in Department S of the Los Angeles County Superior Court, San Fernando Branch.

Boulter allegedly dragged the victim to a dark corner on May 19, the prosecutor’s statement said.

A server at the wedding noticed the alleged assault and confronted the defendant, who then fled, the prosecutor added.

If convicted as charged, Boulter faces a possible maximum sentence of life in state prison. Bail is set at $1 million.

The case remains under investigation by the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt