Man accused of screwdriver threat, robbery

A Canyon Country man accused of stealing tools, then threatening someone with a screwdriver, was arrested Friday, sheriff’s officials said.
The suspect was described by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as an unemployed 33-year-old man.
“On Friday, around 7:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road to a business for a robbery call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.
“A male Hispanic adult allegedly had taken items (tools) from the store without paying for them and brandished a screwdriver in a threatening manner toward the victim,” she said.
Deputies located the suspect in the vicinity of the area.
He was arrested on robbery charges and for possession of narcotic paraphernalia.
