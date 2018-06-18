Man accused of screwdriver threat, robbery

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country man accused of stealing tools, then threatening someone with a screwdriver, was arrested Friday, sheriff’s officials said.

The suspect was described by deputies of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station as an unemployed 33-year-old man.

“On Friday, around 7:00 p.m. deputies responded to the 20600 block of Golden Triangle Road to a business for a robbery call, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

“A male Hispanic adult allegedly had taken items (tools) from the store without paying for them and brandished a screwdriver in a threatening manner toward the victim,” she said.

Deputies located the suspect in the vicinity of the area.

He was arrested on robbery charges and for possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

