Newest Northlake principal named

By Brennon Dixson

1 min ago

Castaic school officials named the next principal of Northlake Elementary School at Thursday’s Castaic Union School District meeting of the governing board.

“I’m extremely excited and honored,” said Vivian Fiss, in front of the teachers and parents in attendance Thursday. Fiss comes to Castaic after having served as an assistant principal in the Newhall School District.

“Castaic is like a family,” she said before introducing her family to the crowd.

The new Northlake principal was gifted a T-shirt and a Castaic-labeled “swag bag” from the board.

“You’re in a great place,” board President Laura Pearson said. “Thanks for joining the family.”