Newest Northlake principal named
The meeting of the governing board occurs bi-weekly at the Castaic Union School District Building. Dan Watson/The Signal
By Brennon Dixson
Castaic school officials named the next principal of Northlake Elementary School at Thursday’s Castaic Union School District meeting of the governing board.

“I’m extremely excited and honored,” said Vivian Fiss, in front of the teachers and parents in attendance Thursday. Fiss comes to Castaic after having served as an assistant principal in the Newhall School District.

“Castaic is like a family,” she said before introducing her family to the crowd.

The new Northlake principal was gifted a T-shirt and a Castaic-labeled “swag bag” from the board.

“You’re in a great place,” board President Laura Pearson said. “Thanks for joining the family.”

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson

Brennon Dixson is the Signal's newest education reporter. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.

Add Comment
