Newhall man dies trying to rescue drowning boy

By Jim Holt

3 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A 22-year-old Newhall man died Sunday in the fast-moving waters of Sequoia National Park after he jumped into a river to save a drowning boy.

The 5-year-old, who had slipped into the Kaweah River, was pulled to safety, and is alive today. Victor Mosqueta, who jumped into to save him, died Saturday.

“The cause of death is still pending, but it’s probably going to be by drowning,” Det. Mark Webb of the Tulare County Sheriff’s Department said.

About 7:15 a.m. Sunday, officials at Sequoia National Park were notified of a river incident near the Sequoia entrance sign, according to a news release issued by the park.

Park rangers along with Tulare County Fire, and Tulare County Sheriff responded to the call.

After entering the park at about 6:45 a.m., the family decided to walk down to the river near the Sequoia entrance sign.

The 5 year-old boy slipped into the river and a 22 year-old male — identified later as Victor Mosqueta — who was with the family jumped in after him.

The parents then jumped in to help, and three fishermen bystanders assisted in getting the parents and child out of the water.

The only rescuer who didn’t make it out of the water was Mosqueta.

“After (the 5-year-old) was pulled out, they started doing CPR on the boy,” Webb said.

One of the fishermen and the boy’s father began CPR, and were able to resuscitate the boy, who was then transported by Exeter ambulance up to the Life Flight helicopter and flown out to Kaweah Delta, a hospital in Visalia.

The hospital journey took between 30 and 45 minutes, Webb said.

The 22-year-old male who jumped into the river to save the boy did not survive, park officials wrote in their news release.

“His body (Mosqueta) was not visible after he jumped in, and it took rescuers about two hours to retrieve his body,” they added.

Mosqueta’s death marks the second river fatality to happen inside Sequoia National Park in the last two week, and they were both similar incidents in the same location, according to the news release.

“The issue is not people trying to swim. People and children fall and slip into the river, and family members jump in after them to try to save them,” park officials noted in the release.

“In both cases, the family members who jumped in after the children did not survive,” according to Sequoia District Ranger Dave Fox.

“The rocks are super slick on the river’s edge, and people should avoid getting close to the water,” he said. “Please enjoy the river from a safe distance and away from the slippery rocks.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt