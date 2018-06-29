Northridge man pleads no contest to vandalism, trespassing, in Castaic breakin

By Jim Holt

A Northridge man who was shot last summer by a Castaic woman after he broke into her home pleaded no contest to vandalism and misdemeanor trespassing.

Johnny Velasquez, 41, appeared recently in San Fernando Superior Court where he entered a plea of no contest to vandalism resulting in more than $400 damage and to a misdemeanor charge of trespassing by entering and occupying, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

“He is scheduled to be back in court May 23, 2019, for sentencing,” he said.

Although deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Velasquez on June 26, 2017, on suspicion of burglary with person present, he was booked on July 13, 2017, after he was released from hospital.

On June 26, about 2 a.m., a Castaic woman noticed a man was trying to force his way into her home on Ridge Route Road.

Once the intruder was inside her home, she ran from her home and called 911 to report the break in.

She went back inside her home after she saw the intruder leave, according to SCV Sheriff’s officials at the time of the arrest.

The suspect, however, broke into the back of her home, they said.

The woman then shot the intruder in the chest.

Deputies treated the wounded man at the scene until paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived.

