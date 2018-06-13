Parks After Dark starting up in Val Verde on Thursday

By Perry Smith

1 min ago

For those looking for family-friendly fun in Val Verde this summer, the county’s Parks and Recreation Department is kicking off a season of events Thursday.

In the Santa Clarita Valley, Parks After Dark is coming to Val Verde Community Regional Park, which is hosting events Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6-10 p.m.

The free programs are aimed at community-building and providing activities the whole family can take part in, officials said.

“Parks After Dark builds resilient communities across Los Angeles County,” said John Wicker, director of the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation. “We partner with numerous county departments and community-based organizations to provide an incredible array of free, fun and outcome based programming and services for youth and families. PAD also provides a comprehensive and collaborative approach to fostering social cohesion, reducing crime rates, creating safe park environments and enhancing health.”

The offerings are similar to Youth Activity League programs that are available through the Sheriff’s Department, said Deputy Bryan Rooney, who runs the YAL program for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, which also is based out of the Val Verde park.

The added advantages of the night events are slightly cooler temperatures, Rooney said, and the evening-time activities are all-ages, whereas during the day the YAL is exclusively for minors.

“It gives the adults an opportunity to get involved in the activities that we provide for kids on a daily basis,” Rooney said. “It’s kind of a continuation of the fun, programs and activities that take place during the day.”

The Parks After Dark program starts Thursday, June 14 at 33 parks throughout Los Angeles County. The progam is continuing until the first week of August. More information on the program can be found at parks.lacounty.gov.

Anyone interested in becoming involved in the YAL program can call 661-257-4021.