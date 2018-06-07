Preschool girl nearly drowns in Sand Canyon

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A 4-year-old girl who nearly drowned in a community pool was rushed to hospital late Thursday afternoon, breathing and crying as she was transferred by paramedics.

Shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department rushed to the Stetson Ranch Community Pool on Thompson Ranch Drive near Spencer Drive, for reports of a child that had drowned, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.

Paramedics took the girl the Sand Canyon neighborhood to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center.

“The child was breathing and crying, but OK,” Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal shortly after 6:30 p.m.

