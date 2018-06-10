Preschoolers, parents dance to the 1980s at Congregation Beth Shalom

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Parents and their young children danced to the sounds of the 1980s at the Congregation Beth Shalom Preschool Prom Sunday afternoon.

“Everyone wants to celebrate the last year,” said parent council president Terry Lippman, adding that events like this have gone on for close to a decade.

Each year, the themes change, said co-president Jessica Micciche. Last year the event was luau-themed, whereas this year featured mullet wigs, leg warmers and Aviators, among other attire, for a 1980s-style party.

On display were artwork features from multiple preschool classes, a photo booth and a silent auction. Sponsors and donors, such as Trader Joe’s and LA Galaxy, provided items to be sold at the auction, as well as snacks and refreshments.

Children in attendance were dressed to match the period. Newly enrolled preschooler Louis Stelnick dressed as Tom Cruise’s character from “Risky Business.” His sister Joey currently attends Congregation Beth Shalom, said their aunt Jayme.

No matter the age, attendees gathered on the dance floor and played with hula hoops or formed a line to play limbo, all while a compilation of 80s music played in the foreground.

“The music speaks for itself,” said Lippman.