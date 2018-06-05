Public hearing on Centennial project at two locations

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Residents wanting a say in plans to build more than 19,000 homes near the Kern County line — but worried about the long commute into Los Angeles for the public meeting — can view proceedings at a remote location regional planners set up in Lancaster.

Anyone wishing to weigh in on the Centennial project at Wednesday’s meeting in L.A. has the option of driving to Lancaster to participate in the same meeting from the remote location.

“We have set up a remote testimony location at the Council Chambers at Lancaster City Hall, 44933 N. Fern Avenue,” Regional Planning spokesman Mitch Glaser told The Signal in May.

“(Attendees) don’t necessarily need to travel to Downtown Los Angeles in order to provide testimony to the Regional Planning Commission,” he said.

“We will set up a ‘real time’ video connection at Lancaster City Hall. This way, constituents can watch the hearing and/or provide testimony without traveling to downtown,” Glaser said.

The Los Angeles County Department of Regional Planning streams its public hearings live over the internet so that constituents can watch at their home or office if they are not planning to provide testimony, Glaser said.

The downtown hearing takes place in Room 150 of the Hall of Records, 320 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, beginning at 9 a.m.

