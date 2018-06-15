Santa Clarita deputies respond to bank robbery at Wells Fargo

By Perry Smith

15 mins ago

4 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials responded to a report of a bank robbery at the Wells Fargo location, inside the Stater Bros., in Canyon Country.

“There was just a demand note and possibly a gun seen,” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The Stater Bros. is located in the 26900 block of Sierra Highway.

BREAKING: Bank robbery investigation underway BREAKING: Sheriff’s units are investigating a bank robbery at a Wells Fargo near Sierra Highway and Via Princessa in Santa Clarita. Reporter Austin Dave is live with details.https://signalscv.com/2018/06/santa-clarita-deputies-respond-to-bank-robbery-at-wells-fargo/ Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Friday, June 15, 2018

The incident was reported at approximately 11:30 a.m.. a male, white suspect, believe to be in his 40s or 50s, some what heavyset, believed to be wearing a cowboy hat, walked into the bank, handed the teller a demand note and left with cash, officials said.

The suspect left the scene without incident.

No injuries were reported, and there was no information available regarding the suspect’s getaway vehicle as of 11:50 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.