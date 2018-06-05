Santa Clarita Transit seeks public input

Santa Clarita Transit will be hosting a series of community workshops where residents are invited to voice their opinion and help shape the future direction of public transit services in the Santa Clarita Valley. The first community workshop will be held on Thursday, June 7, at 6:00 p.m. at the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, located at 18601 Soledad Canyon Road. For those unable to attend a meeting, an online survey is available. The survey and information on additional meetings can be found online at SantaClaritaTDP2018.com.

The community workshops will help the City update Santa Clarita Transit’s Transportation Development Plan (TDP), which was last updated in 2012. The Plan serves as a five- to ten-year guiding document that assists staff in the timing of future route realignments/additions, bus purchases and more. Given various changes in the City such as annexations, residential and commercial developments, the Plan is being revisited and will receive modifications as appropriate. Updating the Plan will not only ensure public transit reflects the current needs of the community, but will forecast future demand for transit services in the Santa Clarita Valley based on anticipated demographic, development and economic growth.

“These community workshops are part of a comprehensive outreach effort which also include collecting feedback through community surveys, stakeholder meetings and an interactive map online,” said Santa Clarita Transit Administrative Analyst Alex Porlier. “All of the input collected during this process will be taken into consideration as the City develops a vision for future transit services that will benefit the community as a whole,” he adds.

Initial service recommendations stemming from these first-round meetings as well as survey results will be presented in public forums later in 2018 for community review and comment prior to completion of the Transportation Development Plan.

To learn more about the Transportation Development Plan or any of the community workshops, please contact Santa Clarita Transit at (661) 294-1287 or visit SantaClaritaTransit.com