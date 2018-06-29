SCV high schoolers create The Bob Ross Project to help stressed teens

By Signal Staff

A pair of SCV high schoolers hope to help those struggling with mental health through the use of art therapy, they said Friday.

Valencia High School sophomore Cassie Bensko and West Ranch High School senior Kayla Tomlin are the founders of The Bob Ross Project, a series of painting nights put on to encourage the same healthy, peaceful state of mind that Bob Ross’ art has given them, in others.

“I’ve always used art as an escape, especially academically,” said Tomlin, “Art therapy helps with depression, stress and anxiety, and we just wanted to create a relaxing environment for everyone dealing with this.”

Bob Ross was an American painter and host of the television show, “The Joy of Painting,” from 1983-1994. Bensko and Tomlin are big fans of the Netflix show, “Bob Ross: Beauty Is Everywhere,” which promotes relaxation in viewers.

Bensko and Tomlin hope that through their painting nights, they can encourage relaxation, just like Bob Ross did for them, while also creating an environment for healthy minds and creative expression.

On June 29 from 5-6:30 p.m., The Bob Ross Project will be hosting a Bob Ross Painting Night in Valencia where guests have the chance to make art and buy baked goods. Admission is $5, and art supplies will be provided.

All proceeds from the Bob Ross Painting Night event will go towards The Trevor Project, an organization focused on suicide prevention efforts among the LGBTQ community.

For more information, please go to The Bob Ross Project’s website at https://pansuitsisterhood.wixsite.com/thebobrossproject or contact pantsuitsisterhood@gmail.com.