SCV’s Michel Moore named LAPD Chief of Police

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Mayor Eric Garcetti named SCV resident Michel R. Moore the next Los Angeles Police Department Chief of Police.

Garcetti made the announcement at a press conference in Los Angeles Monday afternoon.

Moore, a longtime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley who lives in Stevenson Ranch, was one of three policemen considered for the LAPD’s top cop spot.

“In the days ahead, I want to improve the lives of the men and women of this department,” Moore told reporters after being named police chief.

“From these people, these lines, these energies, is where the next generation of leadership will come from,” he said about the sworn officers of the LAPD.

Before he thanked his daughter and his wife, Moore told the group he came from a “humble background” who, having grown up in various places across America, saw “many challenging circumstances.”

“No other profession could have given me the rewards that this one has,” he said about the LAPD. “And, while we don’t always get a difficult job right, we are able to stand up and make a difference,” he said. “And, I am proud to have an opportunity to tell that story.”

Moore talked about building trust.

“I am certain the safety of Los Angeles will be improved,” he said.

First Assistant Chief Michel Moore is a 36-year veteran of the LAPD.

Born the second of five children in Porterville, he grew up in various places in the United States, graduating high school in Conway, Arkansas.

When he returned to Southern California in 1978, he joined the LAPD. And, since then, he’s served as police officer, detective, sergeant and lieutenant, working various patrol, investigative and administrative assignments.

Moore was promoted to the rank of captain in 1998, and his assignments became assuming command at Rampart Area following the arrest of Rafael Perez.

In 2002, he was named commander with assignments at Operations-Valley Bureau and later the assistant to the director, office of operations.

Within two years, he was promoted to deputy chief, and within eight years to assistant chief.

He oversaw Detective Bureau and Counter-Terrorism and Special Operations Bureau, as well as Citywide Jail, Property and Security Services operations.

Three years ago, he was assigned as director, Office of Administrative Services — a position looking after the department’s fiscal, personnel, training and various support operations including the department’s command center, communications and records management.

Moore’s views on “use of force” were sharpened during his time as chair of the department’s Use of Force Review Board, which evaluates all Categorical Uses of Force, including deadly force and hospitalizations.

