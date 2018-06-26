Senior Center invites community to Scholar Series presentation

By mchavez

1 hour ago

Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center staff and volunteers are bringing back a series next month aimed at educating and entertaining the community.

The SCV Senior Center “Scholar Series” is a group of lectures and historical re-enactments hosted by the center.

“We’ve done timely things,” said Robin Clough, volunteer and recreation coordinator at the SCV Senior Center. “During Black History Month, we covered Martin Luther King Jr… and we did the Salem witch trials around Halloween.”

On Wednesday, July 11, the topic will be the Bill of Rights. Lissa Brassfield, history professor at College of the Canyons in Valencia, will give an overview of some of the Founding Fathers’ ideas about the Bill of Rights and their impact today, according to senior center officials.

Lissa Brassfield has done multiple presentations for the “Scholar Series,” including the lectures about Martin Luther King and the Salem witch trials.

“What Lissa Brassfield does is that she presents a lot of little known facts and presents them in such a fascinating manner that it captures everyone’s interest,” said Clough. “Lissa is just amazing and she’s been coming for years and people look forward to it. ”

Paleontologists, English professors, and JPL scientists have also been a part of the Scholar Series, which began about 8 years ago, according to Clough. “There’s such an interest in people wanting to get quality education, without the homework,” she said with a laugh, “and there’s always very fascinating topics.”

There is no charge for this community event, which is open to everyone in the community, though Clough mentioned that the event is most suitable for those 12 years old or older.

The lecture will take place from 10-11 a.m. on July 11 in rooms A1 and A2 of the Santa Clarita Senior Center on 22900 Market Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91321.

To learn more about the Santa Clarita Senior Center, visit their website www.myscvcoa.org or call the center at 661-259-9444.