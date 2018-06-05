Stone Fire kept to just over 1,350 acres

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Firefighters spent the day reining in the Stone Fire which burned more than 1,350 acres and displaced scores of Agua Dulce residents and their animals.

The fire — named by first responding firefighters after the Firestone Movie Ranch on Anthony Road — was kept to 1,352 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Containment of the fire was reported to be 30 percent throughout the second day of firefighting efforts.

Firefighting crews using bulldozers continued to construct a direct line around the fire, securing its perimeter.

The Stone Fire began early Monday afternoon on Sierra Highway at Anthony Road,

On Tuesday, about 640 firefighting personnel were still deployed.

Despite the scores of rural residents displaced, farm and ranch animals rescued and taken to the AV Fairgrounds, there was no report of injury or of any structure burned.

