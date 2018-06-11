Stove fire snuffed out with garden hose, one suffers smoke inhalation

By Jim Holt

2 hours ago

4 SHARES Share Tweet

A small stove fire extinguished by firefighters using a garden hose Monday morning prompted a request for ambulance for someone suffering smoke inhalation.

The fire broke inside a home on Oak Pluma Court near Winsome Circle, inside the Friendly Valley community, shortly before 10:25 a.m.

“Light smoke was showing from the front door,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal.

“All occupants were outside the house when firefighters arrived,” he said, noting they got to the fire at 10:30 a.m.

Firefighters discovered it was a stove fire and extinguished it using a garden hose.

A few minutes after the fire was out, a request was made by firefighters to have an ambulance come to the scene for reports of at least one person suffering from smoke inhalation.

jholt@signalscv.om

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt