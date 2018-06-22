Supervisors meet Monday to review budget

By Crystal Duan

1 min ago

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors plans Monday to discuss and approve the next year’s budget.

With the 2018-19 fiscal year beginning in two weeks, the supervisors will meet to discuss the final $31.4 billion budget before voting to approve it, said Gina Ender, special assistant to county 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger.

Any changes discussed during the meeting would be adopted in the 2018-19 budget, according to the special meeting agenda.

According to Barger’s office, major items that are of interest to the supervisor include:

$69 million to the budget’s rainy day fund

$93 million of Mental Health Services Act funding to support a variety of programs improving mental health service provisions across the county

Expanded operation of county lake swim beaches from four to seven days per week during the 16-week summer season

“I want to thank CEO Sachi Hamai and her team for their hard work putting together a budget that focuses on the county’s priorities and key issues while still taking a fiscally prudent approach to the use of resources,” Barger said.

County CEO Sachi Hamai and Cynthia Banks, director of workforce development, aging and community services, recommended adjustments, including:



$2 million to design the Natural History Museum’s West/South Side Project, which entails updates to make the museum’s west and south sides more accessible;

$48 million to the Community Development Commission to fund affordable housing and other economic development initiatives

$1.48 million to the Housing Authority for its Community Policing Program

The next year’s budget includes a major focus on combating and preventing homelessness and would take effect July 1, if approved.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles.