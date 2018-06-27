Teen defies gunman demanding she get into pickup truck

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Local sheriff’s detectives were expected to interview a 15-year-old girl after she reported being confronted Tuesday night by two men in a pickup truck and told at gunpoint to get into the vehicle.

About 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of the assault at the 7-Eleven convenience store on Lyons Avenue at Apple Street, Lt. Leo Bauer said Wednesday morning.

“The young girl had enough street smarts not to get into the truck,” he said.

“Our detectives will be interviewing her today.

“The 15-year-old girl was approached by two males in a white Ford pickup truck, who had bandanas on their heads,” Bauer said.

“They demanded she get in the truck and one of them pointed a handgun at her,” he said. “She refused, ran and called 911.”

The crime is being investigated as an assault with a deadly weapon.

Deputies scoured the area around the store, looking for the suspects.

