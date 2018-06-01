Thousand Oaks woman arrested for allegedly killing man who lived in Newhall

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

Detectives in Thousand Oaks have arrested a 27-year-old Thousand Oaks woman they believe murdered a former Newhall man earlier this week in what they describe as the Memorial Day homicide.

On Thursday, detectives with the Thousand Oaks Police Department’s Investigations Bureau Sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau arrested Bryn Spejcher at a local hospital for the stabbing death of Chad O’Melia.

O’Melia died of multiple stab wounds sustained during an altercation in the early morning hours of Memorial Day, Capt. Garo Kuredjian said in a news release issued Friday.

Spejcher and O’Melia — who at one time attended Hart High School — had been involved in a dating relationship, he said.

Spejcher has been hospitalized since the homicide to receive treatment for self-inflicted stab wounds.

She is expected to be booked into the Pre-Trial Detention Facility later today on murder charges.

Her bail is set at $500,000.

Spejcher is scheduled to appear in court for her arraignment on Monday.

Chad Omelia, 26, was found dead Monday after deputies responded to a disturbance in the zero block of Meagan Place, Kuredjian said in a news release issued Tuesday.

Once on scene, deputies located Chad Omelia deceased.

Omelia had multiple wounds to his body, Kuredjian said. The manner and cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

“In addition to Omelia, deputies discovered a female inside the residence with significant injuries that required immediate medical attention,” he said earlier this week.

The female was transported to a local hospital for treatment and she is currently in stable condition, he added.

