Tires, mattresses collected for free recycling at Via Princessa Station

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Coinciding with Bye Bye Mattress’s recycling services, the Peterson Group held its own event to recycle tires at the Via Princessa Metrolink Station on Saturday.

The partnership is with the Mattress Recycling Council’s “Bye Bye Mattress” event, sponsored by Assemblyman Dante Acosta, R-Santa Clarita.

“This is a free event, we don’t charge for dropping off tires,” said Cella Brown, project manager of the Peterson Group. “If you go elsewhere to drop off your tires there’s a charge for it. I know it can vary depending on the size of the tire and the weight of the tire, but I know it’s about $27, $28 per tire.”

In organizing the drop-off, collaboration and planning was done through LA County and the Department of Public Works, she said. Participants dropping off their tires or mattresses filled out surveys providing personal information to help with giving a good sense of the demographics along with how they found out about the drop-off and if they have come to similar events in the past.

“Because we promote, we want to know exactly who we’re reaching and how we’re reaching,” Brown said.

The mattresses will be broken down. If there are any hazardous materials or blood on mattresses, they will not be accepted, said Brown.

Several tons of tires are expected to be collected. Brown said a trailer can hold 13 to 14 tons, and the most recent event held in the Antelope Valley collected about 132 tons of tires.

“It’s hard to tell depending on where we are and the amount of truck tires we get,” said supervisor Troy Clem. “We’ll do an event, say in Pomona, and we’ll get a majority of all car tires. So the count will probably double and triple what it would be if we fill a trailer in Palmdale.”

The recycling event will last until 3 p.m., with an expected rise in turnout between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m., said Clem.