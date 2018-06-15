Toddler airlifted to hospital after he falls into pool

By Jim Holt

16 mins ago

A toddler who fell into a Saugus community pool and “almost drowned” was airlifted to a pediatric hospital in Northridge shortly after noon Friday.

The boy was breathing on his own, spitting up water, when paramedics arrived at the pool, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

Paramedics were dispatched to the community pool at the intersection of Mandel Court and Lanfranca Drive in Saugus at 12:31 p.m.

“Initially, it was reported as a child who almost drowned,” the Fire Department spokesman said.

“It was conscious and breathing and spitting up water,” he said.

Responding paramedics arranged to transfer the boy to a rescue helicopter and flown to Northridge Hospital-Medical Center.

The chopper landed in the school yard of Plum Canyon Elementary School on , Alfreds Way. off of Plum Canyon Road, about a half mile from the pool.

A group of children attending a nearby daycare watched as paramedics transferred the little boy to the helicopter.

