Two airlifted to Henry Mayo after Gorman motorcycle crash

By Skylar Barti

2 mins ago

One person have been airlifted and another has been transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a wall near Gorman Sunday afternoon.

A call went out to Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:54 p.m. about a motorcycle versus wall crash on the southbound 5-freeway at highway 138, according to supervising fire dispatcher Ed Pickett.

Both victims of the crash with both suffering major injuries, though only one was airlifted according to California Highway Patrol officer Alex Rubio. In response to the injuries LACoFD dispatched a paramedic helicopter at 1:04 p.m. to transport them to Henry Mayo.

No additional information about the victims is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.