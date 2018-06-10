Two airlifted to Henry Mayo after Gorman motorcycle crash
Paramedics load one victim into a LACoFD helicopter after a motorcycle crash in Gorman/ Jeff Zimmerman
By Skylar Barti
2 mins ago

One person have been airlifted and another has been transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital after their motorcycle crashed into a wall near Gorman Sunday afternoon.

A call went out to Los Angeles County Fire Department at 12:54 p.m. about a motorcycle versus wall crash on the southbound 5-freeway at highway 138, according to supervising fire dispatcher Ed Pickett.

Both victims of the crash with both suffering major injuries, though only one was airlifted according to California Highway Patrol officer Alex Rubio. In response to the injuries LACoFD dispatched a paramedic helicopter at 1:04 p.m. to transport them to Henry Mayo.

No additional information about the victims is available at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a political writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

