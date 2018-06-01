Two Modesto men busted for trying to sell drugs in SCV, allegedly
By Jim Holt
1 min ago
Deputies arrested two out-of-town men on suspicion of transporting and selling a controlled substance in the Santa Clarita Valley.
Early Wednesday morning, shortly before 4:45 a.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff Station arrested a 28-year-old field worker and a 24-year-old stocker, both residents of Modesto.
Both men remain in custody, each with bail set at $250,000.
