Two sick kids flown to hospital from Castaic Lake, water not the cause

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Two sick children, including one described as nauseous and vomiting, were airlifted from Castaic Lake to a hospital Thursday morning.

Shortly after 10 a.m., paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a sick child at a Castaic Lake campground, Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.

Paramedics treated and placed a young child on a backboard, then transferred the patient to a rescue helicopter that landed at a parking lot near the lower lake at the foot of the Castaic dam.

A slightly older child, a boy, and a visibly distraught woman believed to be their mother were all taken by the same helicopter to the hospital.

Deputy Robert Ochoa of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department Parks Bureau checked on the specifics of the child’s illness.

“The illness is not the result of foul play, or toxic stuff. Other kids are playing in the water with no signs of illness,” he said.

One firefighter at the scene described the younger child as nauseous and vomiting.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt