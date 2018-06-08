Water officials get status report on infrastructure needed for new SCV homes

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

As goes the robust building of homes in the SCV lately, so goes the building of pipes to connect them.

On Tuesday, members of the SCV Water Agency’s board received a status report from their chief engineer on how water infrastructure projects are doing.

In April, SCV Water inspectors inspected a dozen construction sites, including a couple of tracts on the Skyline Ranch project, the storm drain at the Gateway Project and various recycled water pipelines.

Board members learned that much of the water infrastructure – essential pipes installed, key connections made — all of which are required by the housing projects underway are to be completed in the next year.

The Skyline Ranch project, for example, for which 1,220 homes are being built, SCV water workers have to ensure about 17 miles of pipelines are in place in advance of the project.

The developer, Pardee, has started construction of this pipeline project and is 40 percent complete, board members learned Tuesday. Skyline Ranch also requires a pump station and two water tanks, the first phase of their construction is expected to be completed this year.

A similar-sized project in SCV’s east side — about 1,100 homes for Vista Canyon — requires five miles of pipeline for potable and recycled water. The first phase of their construction is also expected to be completed this year.

“The developer (JSB Development) will start construction in July,” Brian Folsom, SCV Water chief engineer, told the board in memo.

The building of the new Sheriff’s Station comes with its own water infrastructure.

The 44,300-square-foot structure demands one mile of pipe be put in place and the construction of a pressure reducing station.

One fire hydrant earmarked for water to be used in the grading process is expected to be installed by next month, after city officials gave the green light for that construction in March.

SCV Water officials expect to complete all water infrastructure construction for the new station by January 2019.

The water needs of 92 homes built for Lennar’s Avanti Community in West Creek call for 3,100 feet of pipeline, six fire hydrants and two irrigation services. Construction of those has been completed.

With grading underway for the first two subdivisions of FivePoint’s Newhall Ranch – Mission Village and Landmark Village — putting in the thousands of home pipes isn’t far behind.

The water infrastructure needed for the 3138 homes of Mission Village requires about 7 miles of pipe, a pressure reducing station, two booster stations and two water tanks. Putting in that infrastructure is expected to be completed by October 2019.

For Landmark Village, also by FivePoint, the construction of 1444 homes requires 3.5 miles of pipeline, a pressure reducing station, a water tank and two Highway 126 (pipeline) “crossings.” SCV Water board members were given no estimated completion date for the water infrastructure needed for Landmark.

Water pipes, a water tank, a pump station and pipelines for Needham Ranch – the 2.5 million square feet industrial development project by the Trammell Crow Company – is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

As for Castaic High School, the two miles of pipeline it requires – again, one water tank and a pump station – is expected to be in place when the school doors open in the fall of 2019.

