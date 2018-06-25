Woman accused of killing Saugus mom of 6 pleads to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Canyon Country woman charged with murder for allegedly killing a Saugus mother of six in a DUI crash in October pleaded no contest Monday to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

Alexia Alilah Cina, 21, appeared Monday in San Fernando Superior Court to schedule her preliminary hearing — just as she had done in January, March and April — but ended up entering a plea instead.

“While in Department H this morning, she pleaded no contest to count two, a violation of Penal Code 191.5(a), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

“She also gave a Harvey waiver, which means she will pay restitution in the counts she did not admit,” he said.

Cina is scheduled to be sentenced on July 6.

During a preliminary hearing, prosecutors present evidence in the case, and the defense can respond, after which the judge will decide if the case should go to trial.

Cina was initially charged one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

Prosecutors alleged Cina inflicted great bodily injury upon the woman killed in the crash, Katie Snyder Evans.

On Oct. 6, Cina was allegedly driving southbound on Golden Valley Road at a high rate of speed when she hit the center median and crashed into Evans’ vehicle on the northbound side of the road, prosecutors said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt