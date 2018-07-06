Acton brush fire burns 1.5 acres on Soledad Canyon Road
By Jim Holt
1 min ago
Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire in Acton on Soledad Canyon Road Friday.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the fire a couple of minutes before 11 a.m., and by 11:48 a.m. they reported 100 percent containment, Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said.
They gave the fire a name — the Soledad Incident — and it ended up burning about 1.5 acres.
