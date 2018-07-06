Acton brush fire burns 1.5 acres on Soledad Canyon Road

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Firefighters made quick work of a brush fire in Acton on Soledad Canyon Road Friday.

Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the fire a couple of minutes before 11 a.m., and by 11:48 a.m. they reported 100 percent containment, Fire Department Inspector Gustavo Medina said.

They gave the fire a name — the Soledad Incident — and it ended up burning about 1.5 acres.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt