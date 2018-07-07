Air quality worsens as temperatures rise and fires appear
By Ryan Mancini
1 min ago

As the heat intensifies and fires appear across Southern California, the poor air quality in Santa Clarita continues to get worse for all residents living in the area this weekend.

Residents with respiratory problems living in the Pomona area, Central Los Angeles County, San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles County Mountain areas are to minimize outdoor activities, said Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, in a news release.

The Air Quality Index, AQI, was projected at 174 as of 5 p.m., which is considered unhealthy and emphasizes, “Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Everyone else, especially children, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.” This is according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website.

A high level of ozone in the air is the largest contributor to the unhealthy air quality in the SCV region, with a matching AQI of 174.

For more information and details about the increased AQI, go to AirNow.com.

About the author

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini

Ryan Mancini covers local news for The Signal. He joined in 2018, previously working as a reporter and editor for The Sundial, Scene Magazine and El Nuevo Sol while a student at California State University, Northridge, where he studied journalism and political science.

