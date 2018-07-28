Body Shop structure fire put out by fire crews
Ruether Incident structure fire/ Austin Dave The Signal
By Skylar Barti
9 mins ago

BREAKING: Fire crews battling commercial structure fire in Canyon Country

BREAKING: Fire crews are battling a commercial structure fire in Canyon Country on the 26500 block of Ruether Avenue. Reporter Austin Dave is on scene.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, July 28, 2018

Live video from Austin Dave.

A structure fire in a body shop on Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country has been extinguished, according to fire officials.

The fire started in one of the body shops located at 26536 Ruether Avenue at 3:59 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No injuries were reported as firefighters arrived on scene, Sims said.

The fire was contained to one unit of the body shop and was put out by 4:06 p.m..

 

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

