Body Shop structure fire put out by fire crews
By Skylar Barti
9 mins ago
Live video from Austin Dave.
A structure fire in a body shop on Ruether Avenue in Canyon Country has been extinguished, according to fire officials.
The fire started in one of the body shops located at 26536 Ruether Avenue at 3:59 p.m., according to Supervisor Cheryl Sims with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No injuries were reported as firefighters arrived on scene, Sims said.
The fire was contained to one unit of the body shop and was put out by 4:06 p.m..
