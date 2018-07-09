UPDATE: Brush fire burns 2.5 acres in Tesoro

By Jim Holt

40 mins ago

11 SHARES Share Tweet

A brush fire that broke out in Tesoro del Valle Monday morning, burned 2.5 acres before it was extinguished in about a half-hour.

The fire — dubbed the “Tesoro Incident” — was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 10:50 a.m., near the intersection of Tesoro del Valle and Rancho Tesoro Drive, Fire Department Inspector David Michel said.

Firefighters arriving at the fire at 10:56 a.m. reported seeing smoke “1 mile out,” he said.

The fire, described as moving through light fuel and running uphill, burned a half-acre by 11:05 a.m.

The fire was “knocked down” with 100 percent containment at 11:33 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano sid.

Firefighters were alerted to high tension wires in the area.

No structures were reported threatened.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt