UPDATE: Brush fire burns 2.5 acres in Tesoro

A brush fire that broke out in Tesoro del Valle Monday morning, burned 2.5 acres before it was extinguished in about a half-hour.
The fire — dubbed the “Tesoro Incident” — was reported to the Los Angeles County Fire Department at 10:50 a.m., near the intersection of Tesoro del Valle and Rancho Tesoro Drive, Fire Department Inspector David Michel said.
Firefighters arriving at the fire at 10:56 a.m. reported seeing smoke “1 mile out,” he said.
The fire, described as moving through light fuel and running uphill, burned a half-acre by 11:05 a.m.
The fire was “knocked down” with 100 percent containment at 11:33 a.m., Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano sid.
Firefighters were alerted to high tension wires in the area.
No structures were reported threatened.
