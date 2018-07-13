Cancer fundraiser Vine2Wine flows to CalArts in August

By Ryan Mancini

With more than just wine to offer, Circle of Hope will be having its Vine2Wine event on Aug. 11 at the California Institute of the Arts in an effort to raise money for cancer patients in the Santa Clarita Valley.

Vine2Wine will feature fine wines to sample, along with craft brew, gourmet food, live music and a silent auction, with the money going to support Circle of Hope’s outreach.

Hafizi has been on the board of directors for four years, but he’s been a fan of Vine2Wine since before his tenure, he added.

“It’s one of the best events out here,” said Alexander Hafizi, one of Circle of Hope’s vice presidents, calling the all-you-can-eat-and-drink event the best of both worlds whether you love wine-tasting or culinary endeavors. Live entertainment will be provided by Los Angeles-based guitarist and bassist Lance Allyn.

Circle of Hope gives “emotional, financial and educational support to those diagnosed with cancer in the Santa Clarita Valley” since 2004, according to its website. It supports those diagnosed with breast, cervical, colon, melanoma, ovarian, prostate, testicular and uterine cancers.

Ticket sales for the event began May 1, and will finish at midnight Aug. 10. Guests must be 21 and older, and will be asked to show I.D.

Vine2Wine is sponsored by Logix Federal Credit Union, with Advanced Audiology serving as the event’s title sponsor.

VIP entry will be at 6 p.m., followed by general entry at 7 p.m.

For more information, go to https://circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine/.