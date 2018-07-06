Canyon Country woman sentenced to 10 years in prison for crash that killed Saugus mom

By Jim Holt

1 min ago

A Canyon Country woman who pleaded no contest to gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated in the fatal crash that killed Katie Evans, a Saugus mother of six, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday as part of a plea deal.

Alexia Alilah Cina, 21, appeared Friday in San Fernando Superior Court for sentencing but not until statements were read by people impacted by the death of Katie Evans, including her husband, now widowed, Jacob.

“I was extremely appreciative to the sincere apology given not only by Alexia but by her family as well,” Evans said.

“We exchanged hugs,” he said. “It’s been hard on both families. This is a big milestone in moving forward.”

Cina entered a plea of no contest last month to a violation of Penal Code 191.5(a), gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, said at the time.

“She also gave a Harvey waiver, which means she will pay restitution in the counts she did not admit,” he said.

Cina was initially charged one felony count each of murder, gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage causing injury and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury.

Prosecutors alleged Cina inflicted great bodily injury upon the woman killed in the crash, Katie Snyder Evans.

On Oct. 6, 2017, Cina was allegedly driving southbound on Golden Valley Road at a high rate of speed when she hit the center median and crashed into Evans’ vehicle on the northbound side of the road, prosecutors said.

