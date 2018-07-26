Child Rights and You America to host Arts and Movement Carnival

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

The international, nonprofit organization, Child Rights and You, or CRY America, is hosting an Arts and Movement Carnival in Valencia to raise money to help children who might be in need.

“This is a great platform where people can express their creativity and at the same time, they can help support this cause of helping less-privileged children,” said Varnica Singh, action center lead of Los Angeles County for Child Rights and You.

The CRY Arts and Movement Carnival 2018 will take place Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is open to all age groups 3 years old and up.

The carnival is scheduled to feature a silent auction, a painting competition with four categories to choose from, yoga, zumba, vendor booths, food trucks from Bollywood Bites and Ben & Jerry’s and a martial arts session with 11-time world kickboxing champion, Anissa Meksen. The owner of Ekata Training Center will also offer kids a free learning session.

“Professor Edward Monaghan is the owner and chief (at Ekata Training Center), and he will have a free session with the kids to help them maintain focus and set attainable and realistic goals for the school year,” said Singh.

Those interested in participating in the painting competition are required to buy a ticket, but the rest of the activities are free for the public.

The painting competition tickets are $15 for children ages 14 and under, and $20 for ages 15 and up. Art supplies will be provided to participants at the venue.

The event is set to take place at Ekata Training Center, located at 27831 Smyth Drive.

To purchase a ticket for any of the painting competition categories, visit https://ac.america.cry.org/events/cryartscarnival/

For more information, email tolosangeles@cryamerica.org or visit CRY America’s website at http://america.cry.org/site/events/action-centers/los-angeles.html.