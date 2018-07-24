City announces August events for Thursdays at Newhall

By Marilyn Chavez

1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Old Town Newhall transforms into 1920s Hollywood for the August edition of Thursdays@Newhall, an ongoing series in which guests can attend free shows, concerts and special events on Thursdays throughout the year.

Aug. 2

Residents are invited to get into the swing of things with the latest JAM Session. The Pasadena Ballroom Dance Association will help attendees break down swing dance steps, pivots and turns for singles and couples of all ages. Participants can also enjoy live music from The Big Butter Jazz Band, known for their New Orleans traditional jazz.

All JAMs are hosted in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation and are free. Guests of all ages and skill levels are welcome. Sessions are held the first Thursday of every month at the Old Town Newhall Library patio area from 7 to 9 p.m.

For those who would rather watch performances, down the street at The MAIN 10 performers will take the stage for the monthly 10 by 10 event. Patrons are invited to watch performers each share their comedy, storytelling, short films and music for 10 minutes each from 7 to 9 p.m.

Performances this month include comedy by Cat Alvarado, Marty Ross and Maria Delgado; magic from Brian Hoffman, Doug Hoover and Liam Johnson; storytelling with Christine Blackburn; poetry from Mai Do; music by Burton Zimmer; and a screening of the short film, “Protectress.”

Aug. 9

The art walk returns to Variety Night, from 7 to 9 p.m. Residents are invited to take in the sights, smells and sounds of Santa Clarita’s arts and entertainment district. Artwork will be on display on Main Street, accompanied by live music and food available from local establishments.

Guests can also make a stop at The MAIN, from 7 to 9 p.m., as local musicians take the stage for Note by Note. Note by Note is a free musical showcase presenting various bands, duos and soloists performing genres such as rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz and country. Featured performers in August include Carrie Wade, Joe Romersa, Abby Lyons and Michael Stanton.

Aug. 16

Main Street will be transformed as the Old Hollywood SENSES Block Party comes to life. Guests can walk the red carpet down Main Street, take pictures at a photo booth and sip a drink from the on-street bar hosted by El Trocadero. Costumes are encouraged, according to city officials.

That Thursday night, the community is also invited to a free art reception from 7 to 10 p.m., at the MAIN. Patrons can look forward to light snacks, music and a chance to meet the artist, Lorelle Miller, whose gallery will be on display starting Aug. 14.

Aug. 23

Thursdays at Newhall wraps up the month with the New Heights Artist Development Series focusing on taxes and the artist. Tax expert Scott Rubenstein will discuss how artists should properly navigate the tax system in a series of free workshops, panel discussions and lectures.

For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall events, visit www.ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.

The city of Santa Clarita’s Thursdays@Newhall series is presented by Valencia Auto Center.

The above information was provided to The Signal by the city of Santa Clarita.