City announces new leadership for Santa Clarita Public Library system

By Signal Staff

13 mins ago

The city is officially transitioning services to in-house staffing, with city-hired employees starting Jul 1.

As part of this exciting new chapter, the library is pleased to announce a new city librarian and three library administrators, managing the daily operations for the Canyon Country, Newhall and Valencia branches.

As newly appointed city librarian, Shannon Vonnegut is responsible for overseeing staff, programming, operations and services for the Santa Clarita Public Library. This role will also involve being a visionary and inspirational leader, and establishing and instilling a positive organizational culture at the libraries, to provide the best public library services for the Santa Clarita community.

Library Administrators are responsible for the planning, organization, management of activities and operations of each library branch. In addition, they focus on establishing goals for the library and its staff, supervising employees, overseeing the branch budget and various programs.

Vonnegut has over 20 years of experience in public libraries and began her career with the County of Los Angeles Public Library in 1996. Although new in her role as city librarian, Vonnegut is a familiar face at the Santa Clarita Public Library. She joined the library in 2011 as a teen/digital services librarian and served as digital services manager since 2015. At the Canyon Country Jo Anne Darcy Library, Yanira Sidon will continue to serve as library administrator.

At the Old Town Newhall Library, Gina Roberson will continue in her role as library administrator.

At the Valencia Library, Hilda LohGuan joins the Santa Clarita Public Library as library administrator. Hilda began her career in public libraries in 2001 as a Library Outreach Specialist, at the County of Los Angeles Public Library.