Collaborative efforts emerge to tackle homelessness in Los Angeles County

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

While L.A. County and Santa Clarita officials continue their battle to end homelessness, the region is making use of several programs to alleviate the problems and encourage collaboration, county officials said in a release Tuesday.

The county is working with the Community Development Commission/Housing Authority, or CDC/HACoLA, an agency focused on subsidized housing and community development, to increase ways to incentivize homeowners to expand housing opportunities for homeless people in the county.

“The good news — there has been significant progress in Los Angeles County’s fight to end homelessness,” the release said. “The CDC/HACoLA and its partners — the county, cities, homeowners, landlords and community organizations — are investing time and resources so the 53,000 people experiencing homelessness can find a safe and affordable place to live.”

Accessory Dwelling Unit Pilot Program

Since January, the CDC/HACoLA began a new housing unit program to encourage homeowners to construct Accessory Dwelling Units, better known as granny flats.

This program incentivizes homeowners to either help construct new housing units. Granny flats provide a source of income for homeowners and “do not require paying for land, major new infrastructure, structured parking, or elevators,” according to the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Homeless Incentive Program

Funding from Measure H continues to help agencies work on new ways to incentivize landlords to house people on a low income or who are homeless.

Through the Homeless Incentive Program, or HIP, landlords are encouraged to help those who have a voucher through HIP. Forms for HIP can be accessed through their website, at hacola.org.

“Since the launch of HIP in spring 2016, more than 800 formerly homeless households now have a safe place to call home,” the release noted.

Family Reunification Subsidy

211 LA, an agency which provides information and health referrals for all health and human services, uses a program to help homeless families stay together in instead of placing children in foster care. The Family Reunification Subsidy provides housing through assistance “with court orders…securing the housing they need in order to be reunified with their children,” according to 211la.org.

To be eligible, one must be homeless or not have suitable housing to be reunified with children, have a signed court order for housing assessment, reside in Los Angeles County, have an open case at Children’s Court and have a child currently placed in out of home care or with relative caregivers.

As of June 15, 70 families have been successfully housed, providing $2.5 million in savings for the county, the release said.

Future plans

The CDC/HACoLA will release a notice of funding availability to the county to provide more than $100 million in funding for new affordable housing development.