Congressman Steve Knight returns to NDAA conference

By Ryan Mancini

1 min ago

Congressman Steve Knight, R-Santa Clarita joined the National Defense Authorization Act Defense Committee’s “Pass the Gavel” discussion Wednesday.

The conference helps resolve any discrepancies between defense bills from the House of Representatives and United States Senate, respectively, Knight said Friday.

“When we go into the conference, we work out the issues,” Knight said on Friday.

The outcome of the conference is for the Department of Defense and other functions of government to successfully continue to defending the nation, according to a news release from last year’s NDAA conference.

Knight, R-Palmdale, asked for the final conference report to pay small-business contractors timely and efficiently for their contributions to national defense, he said in his prepared remarks at the conference.

He also pressed for the report to include building the new EQ-4 Global Hawk with Battlefield Airborne Communication Node Payload. This would deliver “communication, real-time information sharing, and battle space awareness that would otherwise not be available. We must keep this capability viable as it supports operations every day in theater, while also meeting growing demand from combatant commands.”

At the conference, one is able to see the workings of how small companies help defend our nation, Knight said.

“Among the biggest accomplishments included in the House version of this bill are provisions from legislation I have introduced like the Encouraging Veterans Employment Act, the Sexual Trauma Response and Treatment Act, and the Accelerated Payments for Small Businesses Act,” Knight said in a news release. “Additionally, it has increased support for a number of vital weapons and vehicle programs with major production assets in our community.”

Knight has participated in the annual NDAA conference for the last three years.