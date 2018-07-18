Coroner IDs body of man found in wash

By Marilyn Chavez

1 min ago

Medical examiners identified Wednesday the body of a man found in the wash of the Santa Clara River as 56-year-old Javier Urueta, who was believed to be homeless.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause and manner of the homeless man’s death, which happened Monday, said Lt. Smith of the Los Angeles County Department of Coroner.

Urueta’s body was found shortly after 8 p.m., in a field east of 19665 Soledad Canyon Road.

When deputies found Urueta, he was unresponsive. Fire Department officials responded, also, and declared him dead at the scene, according to Sgt. Dantice, of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff department.

Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau said there was no suspicion of foul play in the death, and no active investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.