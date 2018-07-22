Department of Public Health warns of poor air quality in Santa Clarita

By Signal Staff

1 min ago

Air quality for parts of LA County, including Santa Clarita, may be unhealthy for sensitive individuals Sunday, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

Residents with respiratory problems living in the Pomona/Walnut Valley area,West San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles County Mountain areas are to minimize outdoor activities, said Los Angeles County Interim Health Officer, Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, MD, MPH, in a news release.

The Air Quality Index, AQI, was projected at 132 as of 10 a.m., which is considered unhealthy and emphasizes, “Active children and adults, and people with lung disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors. Everyone else, especially children, should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors.” This is according to the Environmental Protection Agency’s Air Now website.

The biggest factor to the unhealthy air quality prediction is an increase of ozone in the air of the area.

For more information about air quality or AQI, visit airnow.gov.