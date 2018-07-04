UPDATE: Deputies investigating 2-car fatal crash in Saugus

By Perry Smith

28 mins ago

Updates with details from initial crash report

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are on scene investigating a fatal crash that took place around 9:10 p.m. in Saugus, near the intersection of Bouquet Canyon Road and Wellston Drive.

Lt. Carter of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station confirmed the crash involved a fatality shortly after 10:30 p.m. The driver was identified only as a man in his 20s, according to Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Initial reports available to station officials indicated the lone occupant of a sedan, reportedly traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control of the vehicle, which hit a utility pole. The cause of the crash, however, is still under investigation by deputies on scene.

The other car was reportedly an SUV with multiple occupants; however, no additional injuries were reported, per fire officials.

There was no additional information immediately available as to the make of the vehicles involved or the identity of either driver, according to station officials.

Deputies and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a crash and an initial report of a person trapped with serious injuries, according to Inspector David Michel of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Fire officials received the call at 9:11 p.m., and were on scene by 9:16 p.m., Michel said.

Personnel from Fire Station 128 were on scene to provide medical treatment; fire officials reported that no one was transported from the scene for medical treatment.

Deputies are still on scene investigating as of 10:20 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be posted as it becomes available.