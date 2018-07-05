UPDATE: Patrol deputy near bank in Valencia spots robbery suspect, makes the arrest
Sheriff's deputies respond to a bank robbery at the Logix Federal Credit Union on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway. Cory Rubin/ The Signal
By Jim Holt
31 mins ago

A lone deputy on patrol near the Valencia Promenade on McBean Parkway at Magic Mountain Parkway heard dispatchers describe a man suspected of robbing the Logix branch, spotted the man and moved in to make the pinch.

Local sheriff’s deputies responded Thursday afternoon to reports of a bank robbery at the Logix branch on McBean Parkway and Magic Mountain Parkway in Valencia.

The suspect in custody for an alleged bank robbery at the Logix Federal Credit Union on the 27000 block of McBean Parkway. Cory Rubin/ The Signal

“The suspect did go inside the bank and gave the teller a demand note,” said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“She surrendered an undisclosed amount of money to him,” she said. “She then immediately contacted the sheriff’s station, describing the suspect as a male, black, in his late twenties.

“A patrol unit was in the area and spotted a man matching the suspect’s description,” she said.

The suspect was arrested within about 10 minutes of the holdup.

Miller said the call was in relation to the Logix Valencia Promenade, on the 27000 block of McBean.

At 3:18 p.m, the breaking story was still developing, with details about the incident expected to be released later today.

