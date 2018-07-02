Detectives seek public’s help finding missing 81-year-old man

By Jim Holt

2 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Local sheriff’s detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating an at-risk missing person, Joseph Thomas Donato, 81.

Donato was last seen on Sunday at 10:30 p.m. leaving his home in Stevenson Ranch in his red 2016 Toyota Corolla, with a California license plate of 7VBK750, Deputy Kimberly Alexander wrote in a news release issued Monday.

Donato, described by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials as a white man, 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, with gray hair, brown eyes and a gray beard, was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, blue shorts and blue shoes.

He suffers from dementia and his family is very concerned, Alexander wrote.

Anyone with information about his location is encouraged to contact Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau, Missing Persons Unit, Sgt. Nava or Detective Abraham, at (323) 890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store, or by using the website, http://lacrimestoppers.org

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter

@jamesarthurholt