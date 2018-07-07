“Everyone can learn art” at ARTree’s monthly community art lessons

By Skylar Barti

16 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Every month the community is invited to ARTree community art center to learn various art techniques and forms for free, during their Flutterby art studio events.

Hosted out of their community center on 6th Street in Old Town Newhall, volunteers and guest speakers for ARTree teach parents and children different aspects of art each month, giving families a space to experience art.

This month three stations were set up between two of the buildings at their community center. One station taught optical art, drawing a style of weird shapes and alternating colors. Another station with guest speaker Michael Powell instructed families on practicing a summer beach scene drawn using chalk.

“We’re here for the community,” said Karen Martinez a member of ARTree’s board and instructor during their Flutterby event. “The whole purpose of ARTree is to serve the community and gets kids interested in art and get adults interested in art.”

For one family who attended Saturday’s session it was a chance to teach their children art in a different way than the kids could learn at home.

“I saw the flyer for the event at the (Newhall) community center and wanted to bring my kids here to learn,” said Hortenesia Carter who attended the event with her family. “Art is open to the whole world. You get to see the world is different for each person, through art.”

The next event for Flutterby will take place on Aug 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the community center located at 22508 6th Street, in Old Town Newhall.