Fans from Santa Clarita watch as France wins FIFA World Cup
Patrick Mandolese cheers on as France scores their third goal against Croatia in the World Cup Finals at The Dudes Brewery/Skylar Barti The Signal
By Skylar Barti
1 min ago

The world champions since their last title 20 years ago in 1998.

Fans from all over Santa Clarita gathered at various local restaurants and bars all to see France win the 2018 FIFA World Cup Finals with a 4-2 over Croatia

 

About the author

Skylar Barti

Skylar Barti

Skylar currently works for The Signal as a staff writer. Before working for the The Signal he was a student and senior producer for College of the Canyons Cougar News.

